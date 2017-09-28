FARM TO TABLE: DC Everest teaches students about life on a farm

Fourth grade students in the DC Everest School District are getting the chance to see the journey from farm to table, thanks to an annual program.

The local chapter of the FFA held their annual Food for America program at Fustead Farms in Wausau.

The district set up 18 different stations that were run by high school students in order to teach kids about where their food comes from.

John Glynn is the agricultural science teacher at the high school and leader of the event. He said that for more than 40 years, the program has been giving kids the chance to see what life on a farm is really like.

"Expectation is [that] in the next 33 years, we'll have to double the food supply on the planet and it's a big challenge," Glynn said. "These high school students are going to be part of that solution and we're hoping our fourth grade students will be part of that solution too; feed this hungry world."

The program runs until Friday.

The district is expecting around 500 students to walk through the farm to participate in the program.