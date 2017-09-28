Schofield burger featured on 'most unique' list

"Discover Wisconsin" went to Sconni's Alehouse and Eatery in Schofield today to film a special on the top eight most unique cheeseburgers in Wisconsin.

The "Elk Club" burger was the menu item featured on the list.

"It's a fantastic burger," said Ben Swanson, one of the restaurant owners, "one of the great things about the elk burger, too, is that it's not nearly as fatty as a traditional burger. "

The Elk Club is a 1/3 lb. River Birch Farms Elk Burger, topped with Nolechek’s hickory smoked bacon, locally grown tomato and lettuce, Wisconsin smoked gouda and tangy horseradish sauce on a Sciortino’s, a Milwaukee brand, brioche bun. It's served with fries, a pickle and seasonal fruit relish.

"A lot of what we get around here in such a fertile area is a superior product," Swanson said about the restaurant's use of local ingredients.

He said it's also about "supporting our neighbors, supporting our community."

The chef set Discover Wisconsin up with a fresh burger for the cameras.

"It's an honor. They do a lot of great work throughout Wisconsin and it's really cool that they came and chose us to do a feature," said Swanson.

Discover Wisconsin is on Newsline 9 on Saturdays at 6:30 pm.