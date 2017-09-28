Hurricane traps Langlade Co. woman in Puerto Rico

A woman from Elcho has been trapped in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria hit.

"It's been hard to pick up the pieces," said Tamara Flanery.

Flanery moved to San Juan two years ago but wants to go back home now to see her family and escape the terrible conditions. She doesn't know if she'll be able to leave anytime soon.

"I think that's probably one of the hardest parts. Everybody is just living day to day and people are on the streets, there are people sleeping on the sidewalk," she said.

Flanery says she and her boyfriend didn't have a chance to evacuate.

"All my friends were trying to leave and flights were being canceled and overbooked."

She said during Irma her boyfriend's grandma, who takes care of his 100 year-old grandpa, fell and broke her pelvis. Her boyfriend felt it was his responsibility to stay and couldn't leave them.

Then Maria hit.

Flanery said there was "devastation everywhere," and that there was "not one building that hadn't been touched or damaged."

The first person she called was her sister.

"I had ten seconds, I swear, ten seconds, before the phone cut out and all I said was 'I'm okay' and she started crying and I started crying" said Flanery, "she right away bought me a plane ticket, I haven't had really good internet access at that point."

Her flight got canceled.

Much of the island, including airports, have been without power, overcrowded, and prioritizing flights into Puerto Rico rather than out for planes filled with aid supplies and rescue crews.

"People lost their lives, they've lost everything they own, and they have nowhere to go," said Flanery.

Now, she's found a one-way flight out.

"I said, 'I've got to bring my dog.' So they said 'bring the dog, you can come," Flanery laughed, "so hopefully on Monday I'll be back in Wausau."

She said it's been tough, and Puerto Rico is in desperate need of any help they can get.