Bulls sign Bronson Koenig

The Bulls announced Thursday that they have signed La Crosse native Bronson Koenig.

After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Koenig signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent the summer playing with them in the NBA Summer League Games, but was waived by Milwaukee a week ago.

Koenig had a successful career with the Wisconsin Badgers as point guard. He is the all-time 3-point leader for the Badgers. In four seasons, Koenig averaged 9.9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

The terms of his contract with Chicago have not been announced.