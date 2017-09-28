Report: Packers RB Montgomery has broken ribs - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
GREEN BAY (WAOW) -

Packers running back Ty Montgomery has suffered broken ribs, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Montgomery left the game during the Packers first drive, on which he had five carries for 28 yards. The Packers have announced that he has a "chest" injury and will not return to the game.

Backup back Jamaal Williams also left the game with a knee injury. Rookie Aaron Jones is the only other halfback available in Thursday's game. Fullback Aaron Ripkowski is also active and could see increased playing time.

The severity of Montgomery's injury is not yet known, but broken ribs normally take at least two weeks to heal.

