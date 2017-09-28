Packers call for unity comes up short

A call for unity from Aaron Rodgers came up short Thursday night. Earlier in the week the quarterback asked fans to join the team in locking arms during the National Anthem, but few did.

"I stood, took my hat off, put it over my heart for the anthem like you're supposed to, it's an honor for those that fought for us, shed their blood for us," said Packers fan Clay Howard. "That means a lot to me."

Others in the stadium Thursday night responded to Rodgers' call for unity by locking arms.

"Unity is what it is, without unity there would be nothing," said Packers fan Jose Diaz.

While many people opted not to link arms, some said they didn't have a problem with the Packers doing it.

"I actually think it's a really nice sign of unity to stand up linking arms during the National Anthem, it's not disrespecting the flag, it's saying we're together as a team, we respect the National Anthem and our flag," said Packers fan Cam Mcinnis.

Just moments before the National Anthem began, chants of USA echoed throughout Lambeau Field. Many people could be seen donning red, white and blue and carrying flags. They said they did it because of the protest.

Before the game, some fans said they disagreed with the Packers call for unity, one man even saying he refused to go to the game.

"Got season tickets, won't go to the game until they quit being political," said Green Bay resident Richard Hunsucker.

Fans said they weren't surprised that more people didn't lock arms during the National Anthem. While the controversy may have been divisive, if there's one thing many people did agree on, it's that they are tired of hearing about this.