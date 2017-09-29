Price says he's reimbursing costs for his private flights

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says he's paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights taken for government business.

Price is promising to fly commercial from now on, a pledge that comes with his job on the line amid criticism from President Donald Trump and others questioning why he hasn't used cheaper public flights.

Price also is expressing regret for raising concerns about his handling of taxpayer dollars. But he hasn't addressed the matter of the cost for others who flew with him, an added expense that could amount to several hundred thousand dollars.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has launched a wide-ranging investigation into travel by Price as well as other Trump political appointees.