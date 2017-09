Week seven of Sports Express AM featured Mr. SPASH from Stevens Point Area Senior High.

The title is given to a senior male student each year.

This year's cape is being worn by tri-athlete Tom Hatton.

Sports Express AM also included some excitement from the SPASH band, cheerleaders, the homecoming court as well as a couple basketball players.

The SPASH Panthers will take on the D.C. Everest Evergreens Friday night at 7 p.m. at Goerke Field.

Our Sports Express AM crew will join Wausau East and Wausau West for the Log Game on Friday, Oct, 6.