GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is recovering after taking a vicious hit from the Bears' Danny Trevathan Thursday night.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Friday morning that the hit is being reviewed for a possible suspension.

#Bears LB Danny Trevathan’s hit on Davante Adams is being reviewed for a possible suspension, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2017

The helmet-to-helmet hit happened in the third quarter. Adams' mouth guard went flying. He was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky tweeted a report from referee John Hussey on why Trevathan was not ejected.

Referee John Hussey's comments on Danny Trevathan's hit on Davante Adams: https://t.co/tUsv9txqQq pic.twitter.com/JI2BCtf2C9 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy says all signs are positive for Adams.

"Already giving them a hard time at the hospital to get out of there," McCarthy said.