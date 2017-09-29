Plea deal means no trial for Morgan Geyser in 'Slender Man' stabbing case

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- A teen charged in the "Slender Man" stabbing case reached a deal with prosecutors on Friday in connection with the stabbing of a classmate three years ago.

Prosecutors agreed that Morgan Geyser is not guilty because of mentally illness. The deal means that she won't go to trial, and it essentially ends the case that has made national headlines.

A jury last month found Geyser's co-defendant, Anissa Weier, not guilty by mental disease or defect for the same crime.

Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods at a park in Waukesha, in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while her friend Weier urged her on, according to investigators. A passing bicyclist found Leutner, who barely survived her wounds. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Weier will spend at least three years in a mental hospital instead of prison.

This is a developing story and will be updated.