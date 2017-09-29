Judge's rejects man's try to withdraw his pleas in Wausau sex case

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A West Coast man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at her home in rural Wausau after meeting her online failed Friday to convince a judge to allow him to withdraw his pleas, according to online Marathon County court records.

In a plea deal, Praveen Kharb, 41, of San Diego, pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault of a child and seven counts of possession of a child pornography in the March 22, 2014, incident.

He met the girl online, through a messaging system called KIK, and traveled to her home, according to the criminal complaint.

Friday's ruling by Circuit Judge Jill Falstad also rejected Kharb's argument that his trial attorney provided "ineffective assistance" and a request to reduce his sentence, likely clearing the way for an appeal, court records said.

Kharb, an inmate at a prison in Black River Falls, listened to the judge's ruling by telephone, court records said.

The girl told investigators that "at first when he said he (Kharb) wanted to come visit, she thought they were just going to 'hang out' and talk and visit, but it led to something else," the complaint said.

The girl's parents were not home at the time and Kharb sexually assaulted the girl and then left her house, the complaint said.

Kharb left condoms behind, which were found by her parents, launching the investigation that included examining the girl's iPad, the complaint said.

Kharb was arrested in Bellevue, Wash., in May 2014.

Kharb was also sentenced to 15 years of extended supervision after he is released from prison.