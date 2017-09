ODANAH (KBJR) -- A missing 39-year-old Odanah man was found dead Thursday afternoon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Department.

Ashland County Sheriff Michael Brennan told our Duluth, MN affiliate KBJR that Shane Cadotte's body was found around 4 p.m. near a trailer on Bear Trap Road in Sanborn Township.

An autopsy was done Friday morning to confirm his identity.

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Cadotte was reported missing earlier this week, and was last seen on West Denomie Street on Friday, September 22nd.

The incident is still under investigation.