BREAKING: Wausau boy going to prison for stabbing his grandmother

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A Wausau teenager was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison for stabbing his grandmother five times with a three-inch folding knife.

Dylan Carver, 16, was convicted of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon in a plea bargain that dismissed two misdemeanors, including one that accused him of stealing his grandmother's car after the July 13, 2016, attack at her Plover home, court records said. He originally was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Carver's grandmother testified Friday, asking the judge to be lenient on her grandson. She said he wrote a letter to his family at Christmas expressing sorrow and grief and apologized for what he did.

Carver told the judge Friday, “I'm sorry to my grandma, sorry to my mom, sorry to my family, wish this never happened.” He was then sentenced to four years and two months behind bars, followed by four years and two months on extended supervision.

Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske Jr. said the grandmother agreed to the reduced charge to avoid having to testify against her grandson, "which would have been very painful for her."

Carver was facing up to 30 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Carver had recently moved into the Plover home because he was having "troubles and getting into fights in Wausau" and his grandparents wanted to help him.

The grandmother told investigators she was watching television in a chair, Carver came up behind her and he stabbed her "multiple times," the complaint said.

The teen had an "evil look in his eyes" that she had never seen before, the grandmother told investigators.

The teen's mother reported her son had run away from home five times in the months before the attack and her fiancee told investigators the boy was "mad at the world and he had entitlement issues," the complaint said.

After the stabbing, the grandson grabbed his grandmother's phone, destroyed it and fled in her car as the grandmother got to a neighbor's home where police were called, the complaint said..

The car was found in Wausau and Carver was arrested the next day.