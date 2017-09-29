Woman, 31, killed, three kids hurt in weekend crash near Athens - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
ATHENS (WAOW) - A 31-year-old Athens woman was killed and three young children were among four people hurt in a crash at an Athens intersection last Saturday morning, the Marathon County Sheriff's Department reported Friday.

Jenniefer Leigh Hobl was driving a car traveling northbound on County Highway E, failed to yield from a stop sign and pulled in front of a passenger van traveling westbound on County Highway A, the sheriff's department reported. The T-bone collision pushed Hobl's car into the ditch and into a utility pole.

Two children in the van, ages two and four months, were in child restraint seats and suffered possible injuries, a report said. A nine-year-old boy in Hobl's car suffered "suspected serious injury." The driver of the van, a 40-year-old Athens woman, suffered minor injury.

The crash happened about 10:15 a.m.

