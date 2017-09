Batteries from your remote control, kid's toys and other household items are no longer considered dangerous so you can recycle them or throw them in your garbage.

Going into the garbage is a recently approved change by the Marathon County Solid Waste Department.

The department advises that to prevent fires from starting from the batteries, you should always tape both ends before disposing them.

Marathon County Solid Waste's website shows a list of batteries that are safe to throw in the garbage.