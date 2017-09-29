UWSP sends alert about possible spiked drinks at parties

An email warning sent to students by UW-Stevens Point officials on Friday claimed that two female students were drugged while at an off-campus party over the weekend.

University officials said that a student at UWSP student and another student at a different UW campus felt like they were drugged when at a party that served alcohol.

"[The students] took the drink and began feeling like they had been drugged and reported feeling dizzy, overly [and] excessively intoxicated," said UWSP Dean of Students Troy Seppelt. "Educate students about their own safety and taking care of other students."

The university said that after investigating the incident internally and checking into the claims, they contacted local law enforcement where an investigation was launched.

"Unfortunately, we have reports of assaults that take place, normally as a result of people over-drinking at these parties," said Detective Sergeant Tony Babl with the Stevens Point Police Department. "A lot of times, it's very difficult to investigate."

Just three weeks ago, UWSP and police advised students about safe drinking in college by implementing a new program called Safe Point.

The school's email also highlighted tips to enjoy a safe night drinking.

Here is a list of those tips:

• Never take an opened beverage container or drink from someone else.

• Never drink from another person’s drink.

• Monitor your drinks at all times.

• Be mindful of how much you are consuming and alternate drinks with non-alcoholic drinks.

• Always stay with trusted friends if you attend an off-campus event.

• Always plan for a safe ride home or bring a buddy if you are walking.

• If you believe you have been drugged, seek medical assistance immediately.

• Trust your instincts. If something feels off, leave the party/event with trusted friends, call for help. Take care of one another.