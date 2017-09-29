QB Aaron Rodgers says protests are not about anthem, military

GREEN BAY (WAOW) - If you are hoping NFL players would stop protesting and just play football, Aaron Rodgers says, don't hold your breath.

The Packers MVP QB believes politics and sports often go hand-in-hand.

The anthem debate kicked into high gear in Wisconsin after Rodger's waded in.

"It was an invitation to join us," said Rodgers after Thursday's game. Rodgers asked fans to join the team in linking arms to show a sign of unity.

Some joined in, others did not. In fact, Rodgers says he heard people yelling negative comments during the anthem.

"We could also hear some negativity being yelled during the anthem," said Rodgers, "It's semantics isn't it? What's disrespectful to the anthem? Yelling things during it or standing at attention with arms locked facing the flag?"

President Trump amped up the debate after urging that owners fire players who kneel during the anthem. "I think they're afraid of their players, you want to know the truth," said the President, "and I think it's disgraceful."

But while the President and many fans want players to stop, Rodgers says that's not going to happen.

"As much as some people want us to just shut up and play football and keep the politics to the politics, sports and politics have always intersected," said Rodgers.

The Packers QB now hopes the protests get back to where they started, which was to shed a light on police brutality and inequality.

"It's never been about the national anthem, it's never been about the military," said Rodgers, "we're all patriotic in the locker room, we love our troops, this is about something bigger than that."

A recent poll shows race plays a big factor in this debate. 63% of whites say kneeling is inappropriate, only 31% of non-whites agree.