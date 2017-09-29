Hunters weigh in on the new tagging rules

A major change to hunting rules is aimed at making registration easier by eliminating deer and turkey tagging.

Some hunters agree that the new system is more convenient, and others find it more difficult. Otherwise many aren't even aware of the switch.

Todd Schaller, Chief Conservation Warden of The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the biggest perk of the new hunting rule is that paper tags are no longer required for deer and turkey caucus registration.

"A lot of it was about making it simpler, easier for hunters and kind of eliminating one step in the process," said Schaller.

With the tagging tradition gone, hunters now must register the deer and turkey they shoot online or over the phone.

Schaller said, "It can be a little bit challenging to get the information out, but if they are doing what they did last year they're just doing a couple things you don't have to do anymore."

Some hunters have problems with the new way.

"It's too easy to violate," said Todd Kapusta, an avid hunter who is also concerned about his father.

"My father is up in his mid-80s and for him to call a deer in it's really hard for him to hear on the phone. I have to be around or I have to be available that day if he does get a deer to help him register that deer," said Kapusta.

Others agree that it is much simpler.



"For a lot of people, the ability to just call-in a telephone number and go through the automation saying this is me, here's where i got my animal, this is what the animal is and you're automatically registered is nice," said Justin Gaiche, the Owner of Chase Outdoors.

The DNR said as far as violations, cheaters will cheat regardless of the system.