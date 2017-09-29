Week 4 Pack Attack moves to Tuesday taping

Pack Attack will be LIVE Tuesday Oct. 3 on Newsline 9! Come on down to Dale's Weston Lanes for the live show taping.

Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis and another Packers player to be named later will be joining Sports Director Brandon Kinnard.

This is the second of four shows Davis will join this season. He stopped by back in week one.

Since that show, Trevor has continued to be an important part of the Packers special teams unit. His punt return of 33 yards last Sunday is tied for the third-longest return in the NFL this season.

Be sure to leave questions for Davis on the Pack Attack Facebook page! Submissions enter you to win an iPad a the end of the season. WIFC's Dave Kallway could ask your question on air!

Remember: There will be no show taping Monday. Come on out Tuesday, same time, same place!