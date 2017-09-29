Sports Express - Week 7: SPASH gets homecoming win over DC Everest

Sports Express - Week 7: SPASH gets homecoming win over DC Evere - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are the scores Friday as reported to the WAOW Sports Department:

Abbotsford 28, Owen-Withee 19

Alm.-Bancroft 25, Tri-County 16

Amherst 59, Pacelli 14

Assumption 48, Greenwood 14

Athens 20, Gilman 12

Bonduel 62, Witt.-Birn.14 

Colby 44, Cadott 0

Crandon 41, Crivitz 21

Edgar 35, Marathon 12

Hancock, MI 56, Hurley 20

Iola-Scandinavia 50, Shiocton 7

Loyal 56, Thorp 20

Manawa 28, Wey-Fremont 21

Marshfield 54, Oshkosh North 0

Merrill 41, Rhinelander 21

Mosinee 42, Medford 7

Northern Elite 70, Elcho/Wh. Lake 24

Osseo-Fairchild 29, Neillsville 0

SPASH 35, DC Everest 0

Stratford 40, Auburndale 7

Suring 44, Three Lakes/Phelps 6

Tomahawk 58, Rib Lake/Prentice 46

Wild Rose 7, Pittsville 6

Wisconsin Rapids 48, Wausau West 36

