Sports Express - Week 7: SPASH gets homecoming win over DC Everest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Here are the scores Friday as reported to the WAOW Sports Department:
Abbotsford 28, Owen-Withee 19
Alm.-Bancroft 25, Tri-County 16
Amherst 59, Pacelli 14
Assumption 48, Greenwood 14
Athens 20, Gilman 12
Bonduel 62, Witt.-Birn.14
Colby 44, Cadott 0
Crandon 41, Crivitz 21
Edgar 35, Marathon 12
Hancock, MI 56, Hurley 20
Iola-Scandinavia 50, Shiocton 7
Loyal 56, Thorp 20
Manawa 28, Wey-Fremont 21
Marshfield 54, Oshkosh North 0
Merrill 41, Rhinelander 21
Mosinee 42, Medford 7
Northern Elite 70, Elcho/Wh. Lake 24
Osseo-Fairchild 29, Neillsville 0
SPASH 35, DC Everest 0
Stratford 40, Auburndale 7
Suring 44, Three Lakes/Phelps 6
Tomahawk 58, Rib Lake/Prentice 46
Wild Rose 7, Pittsville 6
Wisconsin Rapids 48, Wausau West 36
