All-Access with Amherst

Amherst overcame a slow start to come back and beat Pacelli 59-14 in a CWC-Large showdown Friday night.

The Falcons have rattled off five straight wins since a week two loss to Division 6 powerhouse St. Mary's Springs on August 25. Amherst is now 6-1 and in position to win yet another CWC-Large conference title.

Falcons coach Mark Lusic wore a microphone for us for our "All-Access" segment on Friday.

Amherst will play Iola-Scandinavia (4-1 in conference ) in week eight in a game that will go a long way toward determining the CWC-Large champion.

For other prep football highlights from Friday night, visit the Sports Express page.