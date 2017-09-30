EPA says dioxins might have washed downriver during Harvey

Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launch

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change

Trump to promote tax plan in address to manufacturers group

Melania Trump is hosting a discussion on the nation's opioid epidemic.

First lady listens and learns about opioid crisis

Iowa's effort to cut a key Medicaid benefit could foreshadow other state-level efforts to change the safety net after Congress failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

A federal judge has denied an effort by drug makers to block Maryland's first-in-the-nation law against pharmaceutical price gouging.

Judge: Maryland can act against drug price-gouging, for now

A federal appeals court in New York is trying to decide whether U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired over their sexual orientation.

US faces off with itself in gay skydiver discrimination case

One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man has reached a plea deal that calls for her to avoid prison time.

The Air Force Academy confirmed reports late Friday night of a possible shooter on academy grounds.

No shooter or injuries found in search of academy dorm

Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

Trump praises Puerto Rico aid, mayor says it's 'killing us'

It's a race against the clock as many young immigrants who are shielded from deportation by an Obama-era program rush to renew their permits ahead of a looming Oct. 5 deadline set by the Trump administration.

Immigrants line up to renew work permits as program ends

Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.

People living in Houston-area neighborhoods that flooded during hurricane Harvey worry their homes might contain mud contaminated with a chemical linked to birth defects and cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency says an unknown amount of dioxins may have washed downriver from a Superfund site, the San Jacinto River Waste Pits.

The EPA says it's ordered those responsible for the site to immediately address damage to a protective cap of fabric and rock intended to keep sediments highly contaminated with dioxins from spreading.

The EPA says a sample collected by an agency dive team from the exposed area shows dioxin levels more than 2,300 times the level set to trigger a cleanup.

A local environmental advocate, Jackie Young, says there's no way of knowing where floodwaters carried the contaminated material.