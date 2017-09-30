EPA says dioxins might have washed downriver during Harvey - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

EPA says dioxins might have washed downriver during Harvey

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

People living in Houston-area neighborhoods that flooded during hurricane Harvey worry their homes might contain mud contaminated with a chemical linked to birth defects and cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency says an unknown amount of dioxins may have washed downriver from a Superfund site, the San Jacinto River Waste Pits.

The EPA says it's ordered those responsible for the site to immediately address damage to a protective cap of fabric and rock intended to keep sediments highly contaminated with dioxins from spreading.

The EPA says a sample collected by an agency dive team from the exposed area shows dioxin levels more than 2,300 times the level set to trigger a cleanup.

A local environmental advocate, Jackie Young, says there's no way of knowing where floodwaters carried the contaminated material.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.