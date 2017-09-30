AP sources: Note in church shooting refers to Roof shooting

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change

One of two Wisconsin girls charged with stabbing a classmate to impress the fictitious horror character Slender Man has reached a plea deal that calls for her to avoid prison time.

The Air Force Academy confirmed reports late Friday night of a possible shooter on academy grounds.

Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.

Tony Amos never graduated from college but became one of the most renowned oceanographers on Texas' Gulf Coast, spending decades studying marine life and founding a reserve for ailing, endangered sea turtles.

It's a race against the clock as many young immigrants who are shielded from deportation by an Obama-era program rush to renew their permits ahead of a looming Oct. 5 deadline set by the Trump administration.

Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.

Washington state's attorney general and the city attorney for Seattle are filing lawsuits against the makers of opioids seeking to recoup costs incurred by government when the drugs are abused.

It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.

By SADIE GURMAN and ERIC TUCKER

A note found in the car of a man charged in a deadly shooting at a Tennessee church makes reference to revenge or retaliation for another church shooting.

Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that the note makes reference to Dylann Roof. The white supremacist has been sentenced to death for killing nine black worshippers at a South Carolina church in 2015.

Emanuel Kidega Samson has been charged with murder in Sunday's shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee. One woman died and six others were wounded.

Samson, who is black, came to the United States from Sudan as a child in 1996 and is a U.S. citizen.