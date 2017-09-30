AP sources: Note in church shooting refers to Roof shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

AP sources: Note in church shooting refers to Roof shooting

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

By SADIE GURMAN and ERIC TUCKER

A note found in the car of a man charged in a deadly shooting at a Tennessee church makes reference to revenge or retaliation for another church shooting.

Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that the note makes reference to Dylann Roof. The white supremacist has been sentenced to death for killing nine black worshippers at a South Carolina church in 2015.

Emanuel Kidega Samson has been charged with murder in Sunday's shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee. One woman died and six others were wounded.

Samson, who is black, came to the United States from Sudan as a child in 1996 and is a U.S. citizen.

