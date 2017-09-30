Wisconsin still leads in organic farming despite competition

A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Wisconsin remains second in the U.S. for the number of organic farms, despite increasing competition from other states.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the number of organic farms in Wisconsin increased by 6 percent to almost 1,300 operations between 2015 and 2016.

New York had a 13 percent increase in organic farms last year, bringing the state's total up to more than 1,000. It's the first time a state other than Wisconsin or California reported having more than 1,000 organic farms.

Erin Silva is an organic production specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She says the increase in farms will strengthen the industry.

Silva says growing consumer demand for organic products means there's room for more farms in the industry.

