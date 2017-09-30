Deaths of Wisconsin father, daughter ruled murder-suicide

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a 62-year-old man strangled his 27-year-old daughter before killing himself with a knife.

Sheriff's officials released details of the deaths Saturday after the local coroner completed autopsies for Mark Whitmore and Julia Whitmore. Both lived at the home where they were found shortly before 8 a.m. Friday in the Town of Empire.

The sheriff's office says investigators have not established a motive for what they're calling a murder-suicide. Officials say Mark Whitmore was the primary caregiver of his daughter, who was in a wheelchair and required constant care.

Authorities say a home health care worker who helped care for Julia Whitmore when her father was away found the bodies and called 911.

