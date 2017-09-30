Deaths of Wisconsin father, daughter ruled murder-suicide - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Deaths of Wisconsin father, daughter ruled murder-suicide

Posted:
TOWN OF EMPIRE, Wis. (AP) -

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says a 62-year-old man strangled his 27-year-old daughter before killing himself with a knife.

Sheriff's officials released details of the deaths Saturday after the local coroner completed autopsies for Mark Whitmore and Julia Whitmore. Both lived at the home where they were found shortly before 8 a.m. Friday in the Town of Empire.

The sheriff's office says investigators have not established a motive for what they're calling a murder-suicide. Officials say Mark Whitmore was the primary caregiver of his daughter, who was in a wheelchair and required constant care.

Authorities say a home health care worker who helped care for Julia Whitmore when her father was away found the bodies and called 911.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.