Authorities investigate interstate shooting in Milwaukee

Milwaukee authorities are investigating a shooting on Interstate 43 that wounded one person and closed the highway for several hours.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday on southbound I-43 northwest of downtown. Sheriff's spokeswoman Fran McLaughlin says first responders took a wounded man to a hospital and he is expected to survive.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the shooting caused a traffic jam more than 4.5 miles while authorities investigated.

It was the second shooting in a week on I-43. Another shooting Monday afternoon on northbound I-43 caused a crash but no injuries.

McLaughlin says investigators are looking for a suspect in Friday's shooting.

