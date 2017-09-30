Runner cure cancer 5k draws hundreds from Central Wisconsin

Those from all over Central Wisconsin gathered at Bull Falls Brewery Saturday for the second annual Runners Cure Cancer 5K.

"It's great to see people come from all over Central Wisconsin and support this," said Dave Kallaway, of 95.5 WIFC.

All proceeds from the event stay local, going directly to Marshfield Clinic.

"Blankets that cancer patients may need when going through chemotherapy, food and drinks, and just tons of things that you wouldn't even think of that cancer patients are needing is where that money goes," said Susan Kennedy, of 95.5 WIFC. "And of course research."

For some, this was their first time ever taking part in a 5K race, while supporting their loved ones.

"I'm running in honor of my sister who is currently in treatment for ovarian cancer," said Kelly Guillaume, of Wausau. "She had her last treatment this month so I think it's all good from now, it's [an] honor to be able to run for her."

While the race raised money and awareness for cancer, there is one ultimate goal.

"We all would love to see someday to not have to battle this disease," said Judi Coppock, of Marshfield Clinic.

Funds raised will benefit the new Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center and its patients.