Mosinee fire district welcomes the community to their station

The Mosinee Fire District opened their doors for the first time to the community, as a part of their first open house.

Fire trucks were out for the kids to see and fire fighters were interacting with community members.

Mosinee Fire Chief Doug Jennings said events like this are an important way to reach out to those they serve -- days after saying goodbye to former Mosinee fire fighter Matt Deicher.

"It's just fitting because all the kids and families just come in and celebrate not only Matt's life but our open house," said Jennings.

Hundreds from the area came out to the event on Saturday.

The fire department plans to make this an annual tradition.