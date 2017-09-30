Houston eyes flood control projects during Harvey recovery - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Houston eyes flood control projects during Harvey recovery

Posted:
HOUSTON (AP) -

Officials say that even in the midst of Houston's recovery from Harvey's devastating flooding, the nation's fourth-largest city is also thinking about how to build projects that will lessen the blow of the next storm.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner met Saturday with various leaders with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to discuss how the city is rebuilding after Harvey.

Turner says trying to build various flood mitigation projects -- such as widening some of the area's bayous and building detention basins -- will also be part of the recovery efforts.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, says spending money on the front end on mitigation projects will save "a lot of money and potential loss of life on the back end."
 

