Month after Harvey, debris piles show recovery takes time

HOUSTON (AP) -

A month after Hurricane Harvey, huge debris piles remain outside homes in the Houston area and thousands of people are still living in hotels.

The water has receded and businesses have reopened since the storm brought devastating wind and flooding to the Texas coast and Houston area.

But the debris is a reminder that a full recovery is still a long way off.

More than 1,300 people are still living in storm shelters, and more than 60,000 are living in hotel rooms paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

One man living in a shelter says his life is on hold as he waits for the government to process his request for help. Another man says he hasn't let his family see their flooded home because of the destroyed memories.
 

