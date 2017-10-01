Knife attack at Marseille train station leaves at least 2 dead

At least two people were killed after a knife-wielding man allegedly attacked people at a train station in Marseille, France, an official said.

The suspect was shot and killed by French soldiers after the incident at the Saint Charles train station in the port city in southern France, according to a spokesperson for the interior minister.

The spokesperson said terror is the leading motive, but investigators are still gathering information on the incident. The Paris counterterrorism office, which leads investigations into terror acts on French territory, is leading the investigation, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Train traffic was suspended after the incident, Marseille police said.

This incident comes weeks after four Boston College students were attacked with acid at the same train station. Two of the students suffered facial injuries and were treated for burns. Soon after the incident authorities arrested the suspect, a 41-year-old woman, who police said has a history of mental illness. The attack on the Boston College students was not terror-related, police said.

ABC News' Paul Pradier and Benjamin Gittleson contributed to this report.