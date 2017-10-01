Coast Guard report: Captain's errors led to El Faro sinking

A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.

Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raise

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change

O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture.

Authorities say a teenager and two younger boys have been killed after being struck by a car while walking on a sidewalk in east Las Vegas.

Colorado is banning gummy bears and other edible marijuana products in the shape of people, animals and fruit this month, hoping to decrease the likelihood of small children mistaking them for a favorite treat.

Tradition of protest around "The Star-Spangled Banner" as old as the song itself.

Anthem has been a channel for protests since song's origins

A month after Hurricane Harvey, huge debris piles remain outside Texas homes, thousands still living in hotels.

Nevada state prisons official says O.J. Simpson, former football legend, released from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robbery.

The Coast Guard is scheduled to release its final report on the sinking of a cargo ship two years ago that killed all 33 aboard.

Donald Malarkey, a World War II paratrooper who was awarded the Bronze Star after parachuting behind enemy lines at Normandy to destroy German artillery on D-Day, has died at age 96.

The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday _ the first full term of the Trump presidency, and topping the agenda is a dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and a fight over partisan electoral maps.

The Coast Guard says the primary cause of the sinking of a cargo ship two years ago that killed all 33 aboard was the captain misreading both the strength of a hurricane and his overestimation of the ship's strength.

The Coast Guard report released Sunday makes recommendations stemming from the Oct. 1, 2015, sinking of the El Faro, a 790-foot (240-meter) vessel that went down near the Bahamas when Capt. Michael Davidson tried to cut through Hurricane Joaquin. The Jacksonville, Florida-based ship was headed to Puerto Rico.

Voice recordings recovered from the ship show an increasingly panicked and stressed crew fighting to save the ship after it lost propulsion as they battled wind, shifting cargo and waves.

Davidson ordered the ship abandoned shortly before it sank.