Arrests made in string of Waupaca Co. thefts

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WAUPACA COUNTY (WAOW) -

Two people have been arrested in a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries that spanned several Wisconsin counties. 

Waupaca County Sheriff Brad Hardel reports that Jordan Fritch, 21, and Jesse Schmidt, 37, were taken into custody. 

The string of crimes began last month after law enforcement received numerous complaints regarding vehicle break-ins in Waupaca County, Portage County and Winnebago County. 

The sheriff said Fritch and Schimdt broke windows on cars and manipulated locks on vehicles. 

Authorities recovered stolen items from a pawn shop, which led authorities to execute a search warrant in Weyauwega. 

The two were taken into custody. 

The two remain jailed.

