Willow Springs Garden welcomes fall with harvest fest

The annual Harvest Fest welcomed many to Willow Springs Gardens on Sunday.

Free admission and open to the public, the event was a family affair.

Dancing in the barn, horse rides, and crafts for the kids.

The owners said Sunday's weather could not have been better.

"It's just a great place to come and hang out," said Beth Bartlet, with Willow Springs Garden. "They experience the corn maze, horses, the horse drawn carriage rides, the thrashing, they have the silo filler out there and there's just oddles of activities for families and kids."

The event is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.