Hay rides non-existent at harvest fest in Wausau

The owner of Willow Springs Gardens experienced a tragic event as a kid - the reason why there are no hay rides at the annual Harvest Fest.

Tractor wagons are used to transport visitors around the property.

"We have [what we call] people mover wagons that we use to move people around Willow Springs and to give them a ride out around the corn field," said Willow Springs Gardens owner, Dennis Griffin. "I will not do hayrides."

When Griffin was younger, he experienced a tragedy he will never forget.

"When I was in junior high I was on a church hay ride and witnessed a fatality," said Griffin. "Someone fell off the hay ride and was run over."

The event changed his perspective on the fall favorite. Griffin says that safety was the main concern and he makes sure drivers take extra precautions during every ride.

"We [have to] make sure they're on the wagon, seated," said volunteer driver, Jim Henaman. "Make sure their feet are on the wagon and not dangling off the sides, [and] make sure the little ones are behaving themselves on the wagons."

Drivers are constantly keeping an eye on the passengers as well as remembering the safety rules Griffin has posted on the wagons.

"We have rules and I have them posted in the front of the wagon so our volunteer drivers know," said Griffin. "Our drivers know that we go no faster than 5 miles per hour, people are not allowed to load and unload while the wagon is moving, in fact passengers have to be seated."

Griffin plans to build more wagons for the farm later this year.