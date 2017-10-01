Investigators treat death of Ashland County man as homicide - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Investigators treat death of Ashland County man as homicide

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) -

Authorities in northern Wisconsin are treating the death of a 39-year-old man as a homicide.

Ashland County Sheriff Michael Brennan says a 911 caller reporting finding the body in the Town of Sanborn on Thursday afternoon. The body was found near a trailer.

Brennan says a Bad River Housing Authority worker discovered the body while doing routine security inspection on some property the tribe owns.

About the same time as the 911 call, the sheriff's office put out a missing persons alert for Shane Cadotte of Odanah, who had not been seen since the previous week. His family reported Cadotte was missing and suspected foul play.

The sheriff tells WDIO-TV the body has been positively identified as Cadotte. An autopsy was planned.
 

