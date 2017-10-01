La Crosse officials work to address river marsh pollution

Officials in La Crosse say they hope to avoid a costly project to remove lead contamination in the western Wisconsin city's River Marsh.

An environmental consultant's report says contaminants from thousands of lead pellets left from trap shooting decades ago haven't affected the water table below the marsh. The large wetland complex is in the Lower La Crosse River's flood plain.

That assurance could give the city more options to address the problem. La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat tells Wisconsin Public Radio that removing the pellets would cost the city millions of dollars and could do more harm than good.

Kabat said city officials want to do long-term monitoring of insects and animals in the marsh to make sure the contamination isn't spreading.

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Department will decide next steps.

