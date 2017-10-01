Top 5 Plays of the Week: Oct. 1, 2017

Week 7 was a huge success as the playoffs inch closer. Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - D.C. Everest's Ethan Ostrowski comes up with an interception in SPASH's endzone.

No. 4 - Marathon's Donavon Free finds Carter Hanke in the endzone. The first touchdown Edgar has given up all year.

No. 3 - Wausau West screen pass to Mitch Michalske. He runs it inside the 10.

No. 2 - Merrill's Lindsey Casper's serve drops out of no where for the Ace.

No. 1 - Marshfield fakes the handoff and Brant Bohman turns on the jets to run it in for 6 from 30-yards out.