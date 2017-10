MILWAUKEE — Singer Marilyn Manson has canceled his performance at The Rave in Milwaukee after getting injured on stage during a show in New York.

Manson reportedly fell backward on stage and a prop fell on him. He was treated at a local hospital and will recover at his home in Los Angeles.

Manson was scheduled to play at the rave on October 11th. According to the Rave's Website the show is now canceled.

It will be rescheduled at a later date.