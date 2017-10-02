Marathon County school district finishes $15 million renovation

The School District of Stratford is celebrating the completion of its year long renovation.

In the Spring of 2016 voters passed a $15 million referendum.

"We're thankful for the support coming from the community." said Scott Winch, the district's superintendent.

The high school project included five new classrooms. The common areas were also expanded, and the locker rooms were upgraded.

The elementary school got a new special education classroom, a new roof, windows, and infrastructure improvements.

Winch said the district didn't use all of the allotted funds.

"We're going to use it for touch ups on floors and paint next year," Winch said.

The district will hold a dedication and open house ceremony for the finished renovations.

The walk through tours begin at 6 p.m. Monday and the ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 7:15 p.m. at Stratford High School