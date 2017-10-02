Paul Ryan challenger raises $1 million over 3 months - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Paul Ryan challenger raises $1 million over 3 months

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's Democratic challenger Randy Bryce says he raised more than $1 million over the past three months.

Bryce reported the totals Monday, just days after the close of the third quarter fundraising period. Bryce says he has more than $1 million cash on hand and has raised nearly $1.5 million since getting into the race in June.

Bryce is a union iron worker who captured national attention with his slick announcement video and nickname of "Iron Stache," emphasizing his blue collar background.

Ryan reported in July that he had more than $11 million cash on hand at that point and had raised $3.4 million through June.

Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers is also running as a Democrat in the 1st Congressional District in southeast Wisconsin.

