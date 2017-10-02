Wausau woman, 32, dies in unusual health circumstances

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 32-year-old Wausau woman died from an unusual set of health- and drug-related circumstances, police said Monday.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Ross Avenue about 7:30 a.m. Sunday when the woman's boyfriend found her unresponsive, Lt. Bill Kolb said.

The woman suffered from sleep apnea, had undergone back surgery two days earlier and she took a few more painkillers than had been prescribed, he said.

The cause of death was undetermined pending final toxicology reports expected within several weeks, he said.

"It could be a combination of sleep apnea, her body not being as strong as it should be after a recent surgery and adding in a few more oxycodones. The combination of all could have played a part," Kolb said. "It doesn't appear to be anything criminal."

The woman's name was not immediately released.



