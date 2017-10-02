Officials identify body found after Waushara County house fire

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials have identified a man who died in a house fire in the Town of Bloomfield.

Sean Kerry Bruechert, 62, was found dead Sept. 20 in a burned out home on North County Road A, according to the Waushara County Sheriff's Office.

Information from the Wisconsin Crime Lab helped identify Bruechert as the victim.

Firefighters were called Sept. 19 to the report of a house fire at the residence. Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.

Crews received information that the owner of the home may have been inside. Bruechert's remains were found the next day, but local officials needed help to positively identify them.

The cause of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.