Las Vegas shooter's father was born in Sheboygan, was among FBI's Most Wanted

The father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was born in Sheboygan and spent time on the FBI's Most Wanted list in the 1960s.

An FBI Most Wanted poster indicates Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, born Nov. 1, 1926, was called a "psychopathic" and wanted for bank robberies.

The poster states that Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, known also by several aliases including "Big Daddy," "Chromedome" and "Old Baldy," was convicted of bank robbery and automobile theft.

Paddock landed on the FBI's Most Wanted list after he escaped from a Texas federal prison in 1960. He had been sentenced to 20 years following a bank robbery conviction, according to a 1978 newspaper article in the Eugene Register.

He was removed from the list when it was felt he no longer fit the "Top Ten" criteria, according to a listing on the FBI's website.

Earlier Monday, Eric Paddock -- the brother of the las Vegas shooter -- told reporters outside of his home in Orlando, Florida, that he was born while his father was on the run from authorities.

"I didn't know him. We didn't know him," Eric Paddock said. "He was never with my mom. I was born on the run and that's the last time he was ever associated with by our family."

As for what motivated the actions of his brother, Eric Paddock said he and his family are "still just completely befuddled."

Authorities are still investigating the possible motivation behind what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

