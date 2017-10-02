Stevens Point firefighters go pink

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Stevens Point firefighters are selling and wearing pink shirts. The fundraiser proceeds go to the St. Michael's Foundation Breast Care Center. The fundraiser is put on by the Stevens Point Fire Fighters Local 484 Charitable Foundation, Inc.

"Come on out it's a great cause," the foundation president and Stevens Point Fire Department MPO Paramedic, Justin Thomson, said.

This is the department's second year doing the fundraiser.

"We do it in honor of people that we know," Thomson said, "we've had actually a couple of our retirees, their wives have had breast cancer in the past so this touches home to us because we obviously knew them, we know their story."

The t-shirts are being sold for between $10-$13 at Fire Station 1 next to the YMCA.

They display the Stevens Point Fire Department's symbol on the front and Rosie the Riveter wearing a firefighter hat and a pink ribbon on the back.

Thomson said the fire department hopes to sell out of shirts, "we usually sell out every year, we order 'x' amount of shirts and when we sell out we sell out unless there's a high demand for more."

Despite ordering issues that have delayed their ability to begin wearing them, Stevens point fire-fighters will be wearing pink collared shirts on duty throughout October. They hope to start this week.

The Fire Station address is 1701 Franklin Street.

Firefighters say to contact Jason Pettis at 715-579-0647 or local484charities@outlook.com for questions or more information.