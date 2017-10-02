Portage County musician witnesses Las Vegas tragedy

Pat Dunn, a Stevens Point resident and member of local group, The Spicy Tie Band, arrived in Las Vegas hours before tragedy struck.

"We were looking at our view and could see the strip," said Dunn. "There was a lot of action as far as police vehicles and ambulances going down the strip."

Dunn and his wife witnessed the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The couple was originally on the west coast for a conference not related to the country concert, but are now left with images they never imagined they would witness with their own eyes.

"We didn't know exactly what was going on so we thought we would go explore," said Dunn. "As we were walking there were people coming at us just in tears and frightened looks on their faces and just hysteria and they said you don't want to go that way, you need to turn around, don't go that way, there's an active shooter that direction."

The Central Wisconsin couple didn't realize the extent of the tragedy unfolding just blocks away.

"It just seemed unreal quite honestly, it didn't seem like it was happening," said Dunn.

Dunn and his wife are still in shock, trying to process what they experienced Sunday night.

The couple debated ending their trip early, but will stay in Las Vegas until Wednesday.