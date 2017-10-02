Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 8

Heading into the eighth week of the prep football season, the Newsline 9 "Power 9" sees just one change.

Wisconsin Rapids is back in the poll after a couple of convincing wins to put itself in position to win the VFA West title. The Red Raiders will welcome in Rival SPASH this week for another edition of the "Battle for the Ole River Jug." Rapids handed SPASH its only regular season loss last season in that rivalry game.

Edgar remains in the top spot after a 35-12 win over Marawood rival Marathon on Friday. With that loss the Red Raiders, previously ranked No. 8, drop out of the Power 9.

Edgar will play No. 4 Stratford next week, but must first get through a tough road battle at Rib Lake/Prentice this Friday.

No. 2 Amherst and No. 5 Iola-Scandinavia will square off one of Week 8's premiere games on Friday. The Thunderbirds' only loss came to Bonduel, which Amherst beat by 27 three weeks ago.



Newman Catholic continues to impress as it makes the transition to 8-man football. The Cardinals are 7-0 and coming off a win over perennial powerhouse Green Bay NEW Lutheran. There is a good chance Newman could run the table to finish 9-0 in its debut 8-man season.

1) Edgar (1)

2) Amherst (2)

3) Spencer/Columbus (3)

4) Stratford (4)

5) Iola-Scandinavia (5)

6) Newman Catholic (6)

7) Wild Rose (7)

8) Abbotsford (8)

9) Wisconsin Rapids (NR)