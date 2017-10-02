Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 8

Heading into the eighth week of the prep football season, the Newsline 9 "Power 9" sees just one change.More >>
All-Access with the always entertaining Amherst coach Mark Lusic.More >>
In the summer of 2015, Jenna Rombalski left urban Kansas City and everything she knew and moved north with her family to central Wisconsin.More >>
As the high school playoffs creep closer, there were plenty of great plays this past week. Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Abbotsford coach Jacob Knapmiller wore a microphone Friday night during the Falcons' 56-20 win over Greenwood.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
The Chicago Bears are going to give prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky a try, as No. 2 overall draft pick from North Carolina will start against the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games.More >>
The Minnesota Vikings say running back Dalvin Cook will miss the remainder of his rookie season because of a torn ACL in his left knee.More >>
Heading into the eighth week of the prep football season, the Newsline 9 "Power 9" sees just one change.More >>
Week 7 was a huge success as the playoffs inch closer. Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Aaron Wilkerson took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers closed out their near-miss of a season with a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.More >>
Anthony Zettel led a ferocious performance by Detroit's defense with two sacks, four hurries and a fumble recovery, as the Lions forced three turnovers while holding Minnesota scoreless in the second half on the way to a 14-7 victory over the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday when they squandered a six-run lead in a 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, handing baseball's final postseason spot to the Colorado Rockies.More >>
The NFL has suspended Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan for two games for his frightening hit against Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.More >>
Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and No. 10 Wisconsin's defense swarmed Northwestern before holding on for a 33-24 win on Saturday.More >>
Here are the scores Friday as reported to the WAOW Sports Department.More >>
