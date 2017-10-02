Las Vegas concert shooting hits close to home for Central Wisconsin radio hosts

Morning radio duo, BS and Vanessa from 101.9 WDEZ know many who were at the Las Vegas concert when Sunday's shooting ufolded.

Some of their friends were on stage as shots were fired, others were in the crowd.

The entire country music community is left in devastation after Sunday night's tragedy.

When Central Wisconsin country radio hosts Brian Scott and Vanessa Ryan learned the news, they rushed to the studio to update listeners.

The duo said people were calling in, sharing their local ties to the tragedy.

"When things like this happen, it's devastating," said Vanessa Ryan, of BS and Vanessa in the Mornings. "We actually can put ourselves in the shoes of other people. We go to a lot of country music festivals in the area and unfortunately we live in a world now that this could happen at any time."

The two say they have friends in Jason Aldean's band who were on stage, performing as the gunman fired away at concertgoers.

Officials say 59 are dead and more than 500 people are injured - making it the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S.