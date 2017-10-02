Amid new guns concerns, annual domestic violence walk returns to Portage Co.

A new proposed bill that will allow people in Wisconsin to carry concealed firearms without a permit will also allow those convicted of domestic abuse to own certain types of firearms.

Currently, it is illegal for anyone convicted of domestic abuse, even as a misdemeanor, to own a firearm.

The new bill will allow domestic abusers to own a gun manufactured prior to 1899.

With this new bill looming, dozens of people gathered at the Portage County Courthouse for the second annual Purple Ribbon walk, as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Advocacy groups around the area honored the 57 people killed in 2016 that were victims of domestic violence.

"We carry flags with the names of victims of homicide in 2016 from around Wisconsin," said Kaitlin Broom with Cap Services.

With the introduction of this new bill, advocates against domestic violence believe it's dangerous.

"It's inevitable that numbers will rise," said Broom.

John Anderson is an antique gun collector from Weston who said that people can sometimes underestimate the capabilities of some of these antiques.

"[Antique guns are] capable of shooting absolutely the same as guns made today," he said. "Very intense shooting."

Supporters of the Senator David Craig's proposal argue some people with felony conviction should be allowed to own guns for hunting.

The change would permit old guns like lever-action rifles, revolvers, muzzleloaders and early forms of semi-automatic pistols.