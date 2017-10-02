Oneida Co. man, 24, charged with sexual assault of minor - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Oneida Co. man, 24, charged with sexual assault of minor

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
RHINELANDER (WAOW) -

An Oneida County manager of a local business is behind bars after police said he had sex with a 14 year-old co-worker. 

Investigators said 24 year-old Michael Chagnon is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child in incidents in August and September 2017. 

Police said the Rhinelander man was a manager at a local business and hired the girl. 

According to the criminal complaint, Chagnon asked the girl to babysit his sister's child. While at his house, Chagnon allegedly assaulted the girl.

Chagnon admitted to having sex with the teen seven times. 

Prosecutors blocked out where Chagnon worked in the criminal complaint. 

Bond was set at $5,000.

